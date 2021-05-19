Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

HIX stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

