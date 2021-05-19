Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 167,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

