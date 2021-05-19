Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 167,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.