Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

