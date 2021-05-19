Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in EOG Resources by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.72.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.