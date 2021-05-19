Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $12,724,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

