Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $2.83 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

