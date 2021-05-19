Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $5.74 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,961 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 25,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 114,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

