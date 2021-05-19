Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 2.23% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

OVBC opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.