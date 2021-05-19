Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

URI opened at $331.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.87 and a 200 day moving average of $274.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.59 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.