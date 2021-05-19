Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Mplx has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

