Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.
NYSE WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,131,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
