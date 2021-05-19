Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,131,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

