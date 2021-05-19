Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Compass Point

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by Compass Point from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.