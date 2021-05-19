Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.39

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 82430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

