Wells Fargo & Company Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $35.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

