Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $68.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 10,753.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in TC Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 161,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

