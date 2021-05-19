Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $130.28 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

