Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

