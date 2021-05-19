Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

