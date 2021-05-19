Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,635.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,625 shares of company stock worth $27,889,733 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVAV opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

