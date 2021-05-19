Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NewMarket by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $349.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $332.45 and a 52-week high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

