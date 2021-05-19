Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 625 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 51.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

