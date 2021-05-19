Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 236 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 9,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

