Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

