Watkin Jones’ (WJG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

WJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities lowered shares of Watkin Jones to an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 235.45 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £603.14 million and a PE ratio of 29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

