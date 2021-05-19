Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

WMG traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,670. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

