Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

