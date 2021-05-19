Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,816 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

