Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after buying an additional 715,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

