Wade G W & Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $181.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.
The Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.