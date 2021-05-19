Wade G W & Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $181.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

