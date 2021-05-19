Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $935,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.