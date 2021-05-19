Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 135.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

