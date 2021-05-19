Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after acquiring an additional 408,235 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

