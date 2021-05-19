Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,117 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $280.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

