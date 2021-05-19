Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €131.18 ($154.33).

WCH opened at €130.30 ($153.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.13. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 1 year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

