Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $187.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

