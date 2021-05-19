Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $41.65 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,526,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,719,374.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $9,107,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.