VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 52.8% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $215,246.56 and $423.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.01229724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.06 or 0.10221843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00103428 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

