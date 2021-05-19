Vodafone Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,386 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,289% compared to the typical volume of 748 put options.
Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
