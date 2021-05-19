Vodafone Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,386 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,289% compared to the typical volume of 748 put options.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

