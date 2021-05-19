Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 165 by Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.09 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.81. The stock has a market cap of £36.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.