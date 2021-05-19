Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 165 by Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.09 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.81. The stock has a market cap of £36.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

