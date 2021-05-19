VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VMware by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

