Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.81.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

