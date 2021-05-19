Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACAD opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

