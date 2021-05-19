Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $448,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,359,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.