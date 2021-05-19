Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $382,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

