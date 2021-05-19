Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 268.33 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

