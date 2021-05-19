Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Communications worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,065,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $724.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.