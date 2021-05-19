Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

