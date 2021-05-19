Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,354 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $55,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

NVRO stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

