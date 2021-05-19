Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $53,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.