Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 73.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $46,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

